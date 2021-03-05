Menu

Watch
NewsNationalNewsy

Actions

Boston Marathon Awarding 70K Medals

Critics took to Twitter saying giving out that many medals will lessen their experience.
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:39 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 16:39:00-05

The Boston Marathon — just like every other major event over the last year — is tweaking tradition during the pandemic.

The Boston Athletics Association announced it would send a medal to 70,000 people who participate in the race, no matter where they are in the country.

It still hopes to have the in-person event in some capacity.

Critics took to Twitter saying giving out that many medals will lessen their experience.

But a large majority of people said they support whatever has to happen to keep one of the world's most prestigious events afloat during the pandemic. 

Trending stories at Newsy.com

Newsy 2021
Newsy