Body Camera Footage Of Daunte Wright Shooting Released

Body camera footage of the Daunte Wright shooting was released just hours after it happened.

Wright told his mom he was pulled over for having an air freshener blocking his rearview mirror. Police say it was for expired plates.

In the video, you can see he tried to run once officers discovered he had that warrant, and that an officer shot and killed him as he drove away.

The police chief said he wanted to release this video quickly for transparency.

"I felt the community needed to know what happened," said Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon. "They needed to see it. I needed to be transparent and I want to be forthright. I do respect to Daunte as well."

