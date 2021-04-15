Secretary Of State Makes Unannounced Visit To Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Afghan political leaders this morning and said the commitment to Afghanistan will remain even as troops are being withdrawn.

Before his meetings, he spoke to the troops at the U.S. Embassy.

"I am constantly in awe of what you've achieved, what you're doing," he said. "I know this is a moment for many of mixed emotions. These are hard, hard choices, hard decisions."

Afghanistan's president said he respected the Biden administration’s decision.

