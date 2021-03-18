Blinken Calls On China For North Korea Denuclearization

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is asking China to convince North Korea to end its nuclear program.

Blinken made the plea during his trip to South Korea.

"China has a unique relationship with North Korea. Virtually all of North Korea's economic relationships, its trade, go with or go through China," he said. "It has tremendous influence, and I think it has a a shared interest in making sure that we we do something about North Korea's nuclear program."

North Korea has declined requests from the U.S. to start talks about denuclearization.

The country's leaders say they'll sit down with American officials after "hostile policies" are rolled back.

Trending stories at Newsy.com