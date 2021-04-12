Secretary Of State Calls For Thorough Investigation Of COVID Origins

Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized China for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is calling for a more thorough investigation of the origins of the virus.

Blinken said China did not cooperate early, and it led to a worse situation.

"Here is what I think China knows," said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. "I think China knows in the early stages of COVID it didn't do what it needed to do, which was in real time give access to international experts, in real time to share information, this real time to provide real transparency."

Blinken said COVID-19 has highlighted a need for a global health security system to prevent future pandemics.

In a report last month, the World Health Organization said the virus most likely started in bats.

