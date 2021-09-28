COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man shared a video from his home surveillance system showing a black bear frustrated with a well-secured trash can in his driveway.

Isaak Brisk refers to the black bear as his "nightly visitor" as it often stops by. Brisk's trash can lid is strapped shut.

In the video, the bear stood on its hind legs to tip the bin over and tried to push it away from the home.

Brisk said he found the trash can still strapped shut but across the street.

In 2020, a new ordinance went into effect for Colorado Springs residents living west of Interstate 25 to secure their trash cans to avoid bear encounters.

People have the option to use an existing trash can as long as it is secured in a garage or shed. Otherwise, they can purchase a bear-proof trash can.

An initial violation could cost $100, while three or more would cost $500 each. Recycling bins do not have to be bear-resistant.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a third of all bear reports in Colorado last year were traced to trash as an attractant. The stats for 2020 show out of more than 4,900 reports, more than 1,600 were linked to trash.

In 2020, @COParksWildlife received 4,943 reports on bears. The first one was on Jan. 3 in Aspen and the last of the year was on Dec. 29 in Aurora.



Here is a progression map of when and where the bear reports come in across #Colorado. pic.twitter.com/qnYtVhCDXX — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) February 3, 2021

Bears are also attracted to bird feeders and unsecured chicken coops which can cause issues and human interactions.

As the bears prepare to go into hyperphagia in the coming months, most are now solely focused on finding food. This means that encounters between bears and humans could increase.

Remember to close your garage doors, secure your trash and check dumpsters before you open them.