Biden Administration: Vaccine Rollout Not Impacted

The Biden administration says even with the temporary pause of the Johnson & Johnson shots there is still enough supply for all Americans.

"So we have more than enough supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to continue the current pace of about 3 million shots per day, and that puts us well on pace to meet the president's goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office," said White House COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients.

On Tuesday, the FDA and the CDC recommended the U.S. pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after extremely rare reports of blood clots. There have been six cases out of nearly 7 million doses that have been administered.

