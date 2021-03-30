Biden Administration Extends Eviction Moratorium For Renters

The Biden administration has extended a COVID-related eviction ban that was set to expire Wednesday.

Americans who have fallen behind on rent due to the pandemic will now be protected through the end of June.

Officials are concerned that renters who lose their homes could be forced into crowded living situations, which could further spread the virus.

To be eligible for the protections, renters must earn under $99,000 a year individually or under $198,000 per couple.

Renters also have to prove they've tried to get government help with paying rent, declare they can’t pay because of COVID-19 hardships and affirm they are likely to become homeless if evicted.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Trending stories at Newsy.com