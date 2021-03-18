Biden Admin. To Hit Goal Of 100M Shots In 100 Days

President Biden is on the verge of fulfilling a pledge of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days.

He says the U.S. will reach the milestone tomorrow – his 58th day in office.

Though some critics say his goal wasn't bold enough.

Still, the rate of shots administered in the U.S. has increased dramatically... to more than two million a day on average.

President Biden said: "Behind these 100 million shots are millions of lives changed when people receive that dose of hope."

Twelve percent of the country is fully vaccinated.

