Best Simple Fast Loans in 2022: Top Online Payday Loans

1. MoneyMutual - Best for Simple Fast Loans Overall

Courtesy image

Pros:

Loans of up to $5,000

Get your funds fast

Straightforward platform

Bad credit loans, payday loans, and cash advances

Cons:

Not available in some States

MoneyMutual takes the top spot on our list of the best online payday loans.

When MoneyMutual was founded in 2010, it was to help Americans with unexpected expenses like medical bills or car repairs. This is also a great option if you're short on cash and need it fast.

Borrowers and prospective lenders may connect on this site, which isn't a bank.

As a result, this is a direct lender that doesn't go through the lengthy process of approving a loan.

Before you apply for a loan, you won't be able to learn anything about the terms of the deal you'll be signing.

When you apply for a fast online loan, MoneyMutual will conduct a credit check. After completing the online application, you'll have access to a loan in as little as five minutes. Your money will be yours within 24 hours if you are accepted.

Money Mutual Loan Amount:

From $100 to $5000, you may get a quick loan from MoneyMutual if you apply for one. You may be approached by several different lenders offering you a quick loan. You only have to accept one offer.

Money Mutual APR Ranges:

There are no APRs or fees shown on MoneyMutual since it's a third-party service that merely connects you with possible online lenders.

While MoneyMutual doesn't collect fees of its own, the lenders may impose their own. To know the loan conditions, APRs, and fees, read the tiny print since this might differ from one lender to another.

Check out this MoneyMutual Review for more info!

2. CashUSA - No Credit Check Loans

Courtesy image

Pros:

Initiation charges are not required

A good resource for financial education

Loans individuals up to a maximum of $10,000

Cons:

Marketing partners get access to your data

As of 2015, CashUSA has been a peer-to-peer lending marketplace. Personal quick loans for up to 72 months are available here. You may apply for a loan instantly on the website in just a few minutes, and you'll be connected with lenders that can help.

To be eligible for a loan, you must have worked for at least 90 days and make at least $1000 a month in gross income. Having a bank account, as well as work and home phone number, is also required.

CashUSA Loan Amount:

Personal loans ranging from $500 to $10,000 are available via CashUSA's network of lenders. When discussing personal loans, this is a reasonable quantity. You should be able to access your funds the next working day if your application has been granted.

CashUSA APR Ranges:

Loans from CashUSA lenders have interest rates ranging from 4.99% to 34.99%. If you have a poor to good credit rating, expect to pay a higher interest rate on your loan. For those who have no credit history, the same holds. 9 to 72 month loan lengths are available.

3. BadCreditLoans - Emergency Loans for Bad Credit

Courtesy image

Pros:

Affordable interest rates

Some lenders provide credit lines

Loans as much as $10,000

Cons:

The application process takes a long time

Your information is shared with marketing partners

Let’s check out a top loan service for online bad credit loans. The lenders in this site's network are willing to deal with borrowers with credit scores as low as 580.

If BadCreditLoans can't find a lender for you, they may send you adverts for alternative lenders. Additionally, they'll introduce you to their marketing partners. Credit-related deals such as debt consolidation, vehicle loans, and home mortgages may come your way.

Is there a minimum monthly wage you need to meet to have a greater probability of acceptance? But you must have a steady income source, whether a full-time job or self-employment. Social security recipients and those with disabilities are welcome to apply.

BadCreditLoans Loan Amount:

For a negative credit loan, the network of lenders on this site has loan offers ranging from $500 to $10,000. You may be eligible for a line of credit from a lender if you have a strong credit history and can show a track record of on-time payments.

BadCreditLoans APR Ranges:

4. PersonalLoans - For P2P Loans and Personal Loans

Courtesy image

Pros:

It's not necessary to have a particular credit rating

Great for a variety of loans

A personal loan of up to $35,000

Quick loan approvals

Cons:

Not approved by the BBB



Since 1999, PersonalLoans has been one of the most reputable platforms in the world of loans. Similar to CashUSA and BadCreditLoans, it is a lender marketplace for payday loans online.

There is no minimum credit score necessary to apply here. Therefore those with poor or no credit may apply for this no credit check loan service.

However, the loan you are eligible for will be determined by your current credit rating. If you have a bad credit rating, here are some quick and cheap internet loans you can get:

P2P Loans:

A credit score of 600+

Minimum required monthly income of $2000

Personal Installment Loans:

Credit Score of 580+

Minimum required monthly income of $2000

Bank Personal Loan:

Credit Score 580+

You need a minimum of $3,000 per month in income

PersonalLoans Loan Amount:

Applicants may apply for loans ranging from $500 to $35,000 on this site. You may get many offers from various lenders after completing the application form. You should get your money the next business day after you accept an offer.

PersonalLoans APR Ranges:

Compared to BadCreditLoans, lenders on this site provide APRs ranging from 59.9% to 35.99%. Loan providers other than PersonalLoans do not impose fees.

5. FundsJoy - Simple Loans in Minutes

Courtesy image

Pros:

No hidden costs when applying for a loan

4.99%is the lowest possible APR

Loans of up to $2500 available

A brief form of application

Cons:

Interest rates might rise to potentially dangerous levels

There is no phone support

When it comes to payday loans, Funds Joy is one of the easiest and fastest options around. If you're looking for low-interest, rapid loans online, here is where you'll locate lenders that could be willing to make you an offer.

The site is simple to use and user-friendly. This website's loan application form may be completed in about five minutes. Always have your license, bank account, and routing information readily available.

Funds Joy Loan Amount:

The Funding Lending Institutions From $200 to $5000, Joy can provide you with a short-term online loan. However, your credit status and history will play a role in this.

Payday and cash advance loans are two types of loans that might affect your options.

Funds Joy APR Ranges:

A personal loan from a Funds Joy lender may have an interest rate of between 4.99 % to 450%. You may earn an APR of up to 1386% from payday advance firms. From 6.63%to 225%, the APRs for installment loans may be found.

6. 247fastfunds.com - Get More than One Personal Loan

Courtesy image

Pros:

24 hour loan approvals are standard

Repayment is made by ACH transfer

Take out several loans to cover your expenses

Cons:

Loans with a low minimum amount

A bank account is required

Although 247fastfunds.com is not a bank or financial organization like MoneyMutual, it does provide financial services. It's also a place where you can search for lenders that may be able to help you out with a short-term loan.

Lenders on this site may offer you debt consolidation loans in addition to modest, quick loans like payday loans or cash advances.

On this site, applying for a loan takes less than ten minutes. Consequently, you can secure a loan in a few minutes. However, it's worth noting that specific lenders may take longer.

If you're not satisfied with the initial offers you get, you may wait a little longer to see if any more lenders are prepared to deal with you.

247fastfunds.com Loan Amount:

Here, the minimum amount you may request is $1000, which is a lot of money for a short-term online loan.

It's possible that if you improve your credit with a specific lender, you may be able to acquire a loan for more than $5000.

Your loan's processing time will differ from one lender to the next. You must have a bank account to get the money. When you apply for a loan, you'll need to provide your bank routing and account number.

247fastfunds.com APR Ranges:

The lenders will provide information on the costs and interest rates if you get a loan offer. 247FastFunds, on the other hand, isn't a party to the loan transaction. Therefore it's impossible to estimate the total interest you'll pay.

The company carries out credit checks; thus, this will rely on your credit score and previous credit record.

7. 24/7DollarLoan - Get Approved for a Payday Loan in Minutes

Courtesy image

Pros:

Within minutes, you'll have a decision

Offers loans for poor credit scores

The minimum wage is $800

Cons:

APRs are high

The maximum loan amount is $1,000

Other platforms like 24/7DollarLoan may help you identify which online lenders are most likely to provide you with a fast payday loan. Loan offers may come with costs, so read the fine print carefully before accepting anything.

While your credit score and history determine your ability to get an easy loan, lenders on our site need a minimum monthly income of $800 to consider your application.

Valid checking or savings account with direct deposit is required as well.

Filling out a short loan application form on our site takes less than 10 minutes. It is possible to get a loan offer in as little as 2 to 3 minutes, depending on the lender.

24/7DollarLoan Loan Amount:

When it comes to payday loans, the most you can anticipate acquiring is $1000, and the smallest amount you may get is $100. A modest minimum and maximum amount are good in this circumstance since payday loans might be pricey.

24/7DollarLoan APR Ranges:

The interest rates on payday loans, like those charged by 24/7DollarLoan, are notoriously exorbitant. As a result of the wide variety of rates available, the maximum loan amount is modest.

8. 247CreditNow.com - Personal Loans Of up to $35,000

Courtesy

Pros:

A lender may be found in two minutes

Borrow up to $35,000

Low base salary is accepted

Cons:

No big loans for bad credit

Unexpected costs, such as medical bills, may need a substantial cash outlay. At 247CreditNow.com, you may apply for huge installment loans online.

There is also a modest minimum income requirement of $800, compared to many other lending networks that need at least $1000 in recurring income. Payday loans, cash advances, personal loans, and installment loans are all available from the lenders on this website.

247CreditNow.com Loan Amount:

On this service, you may get a payday loan for as little as $100 to as much as $1000. Meanwhile, installment loans and personal loans with excellent credit may go up to $35,000 and are approved in only a few minutes.

High loan amounts are only available to borrowers with excellent credit ratings. If you have strong credit, you may be able to acquire your loan funds in as little as 24 hours. Loans for those with bad credit may take longer to complete.

247CreditNow.com APR Ranges:

247CreditNow doesn't reveal the APRs you may obtain from its network of lenders, so be sure to read the small print before applying. Payday loans with short-term, high-interest terms are common. Based on your creditworthiness and history, APRs for personal or installment loans might vary widely.

9. iCashLoans.com - Best for Urgent Loans with Fair and Bad Credit

Courtesy image

Pros:

Take out many loans

Option for electronic funds transfer (ACH)

Emergency loans of up to $5000

Loan approved in the shortest amount of time

Cons:

APRs that are not made public

247FastFunds and iCashLoans.com have many similarities. That being said, short-term loans, such as payday and cash advance loans, are ideal if you want to receive a loan fast online.

Short-term loans may be applied for in less than ten minutes.

Some lenders may return to you with a loan offer quickly, while others may take a little longer.

After tax deductions, your gross monthly income should be at least $1000 if you want a greater chance of being accepted. Other requirements include having a bank account and working for at least three months.

iCashLoans.com Loan Amount:

Loan amounts on iCashLoans.com might range from $100 to $5000. Your credit rating is the primary factor in determining the amount. With a successful application, you should have access to your funds in as little as one business day.

iCashLoans.com APR Ranges:

Unfortunately, the average annual percentage rates (APRs) that iCashLoans.com's lenders charge their customers are not made public. Since this is a short-term lending site, the interest rates will likely be on the high side of things.

10. BetterLoansMutual.com - Short Term Loans with Any Credit Score

Courtesy image

Pros:

Find the most suitable short-term loan in a matter of seconds

Quick and straightforward loans of up to $5,000

BetterLoansMutual.com Cons:

Not a member of BBB

APRs that aren't told

In the same vein as 247FastFunds and iCashLoans, this is another online lending marketplace. No one knows whether the same organization manages these sites. However, this is an excellent option if you're looking for short-term loans.

This site's network of lenders also offers a quick personal loan. However, this is only available to those with excellent or fair credit.

Borrowers with weak credit may still apply since the site's network includes bad credit lenders.

BetterLoansMutual.com Loan Amount:

You may also apply for loans from $100 to $5,000 on this website. There is no need to wait for days or weeks to acquire the money you need once you apply. However, online poor credit loans may take longer to process.

BetterLoansMutual.com APR Ranges:

There are no APR rates listed on BetterLoansMutual.com but anticipate higher rates since most lenders here provide short-term loans.

How We Chose the Best Online Loans with Instant Approval:

Speediness

We realize you need your money quickly; therefore, we looked exclusively at immediate lending platforms that could provide you with a personal loan within 24 to 48 hours.

Some may not make you wait more than a day since they connect you with lenders that provide short-term loans without requiring paperwork or a credit check.

Loanable Amount

Payday loans, cash advances, and personal loans are typically quick, rapid loans. Generally, you shouldn’t anticipate a considerable loan amount while getting any of them.

Based on our market research, the top lending apps and websites allow you to borrow between $100 and $5,000. Some may go farther, but they should do so only if required. Expensive fees are common with quick lending services.

Interest Rates

Applying for a payday loan should not be an excuse to pay excessive interest. However, keep in mind that these loans only provide short-term assistance. That's why you should only ever request one when necessary.

Credit Score Requirement:

These online money loan services often accept a wide variety of customers and lenders into their lending networks. A lender may be found for you even if your credit is less than stellar.

How to Get the Best Fast Loan Online:

If these sites need you to fill out lengthy applications or fax in the paperwork that might take days to process, you can forget about getting a quick loan online from them. On the bright side, several sites make it possible to apply for a loan and receive a decision in under 10 minutes.

The application procedure is equivalent across these many systems. The best place to acquire a payday loan quickly is MoneyMutual, so here's a fast rundown on how to do it:

1. Start Your Application

You should check out MoneyMutual online.

Go to the top of the MoneyMutual webpage and click the "Get Started" button.

Choose the state you now call home.

Proceed by clicking the "Next" button.



2. Provide Your Personal Details

Here, you'll be asked to provide basic information about yourself, such as your name, birth date, email address, physical address, and contact information.

Your bank details, social security number, and driver's license number will also be required.



3. Select a Loan Offer

If they successfully match you with possible lenders, you will be notified within a few minutes of entering your information.

An offer from a potential lender could already be in hand, while another offer might take some time to arrive.



4. Choose a Lender and Get Your Loan Money!

Within the following business day, the money will be sent straight into your bank account from the lender of your choice.



Best Urgent Loans Online - FAQs

What are the easiest online loans to get approved for?

Loans with rapid application and approval processes include those offered by payday lenders and cash advance services. If you apply for a loan via one of the recommended websites, you may still be accepted even if you have terrible credit.

How much can I get with the quickest loans?

Payday loans and cash advances are the quickest kinds of loans available online. Therefore you may get offers anywhere from $100 to $5000. You may be able to borrow more money from a lender in the future if you have a track record of timely payments to that lender.

What are the interest rates on fast loans?

There is a wide range of interest rates for short-term loans. 24/7DollarLoan is typical of the high APRs associated with payday loans.

APRs as low as 4.99% are available via rapid personal loan applications and websites like Funds Joy.

How can I get a $5000 instant loan?

A $5000 payday loan is available in as little as 24 hours when you apply at companies like Funds Joy and MoneyMutual. This might take longer if you have poor credit. However, getting a quick loan online is far faster than going to a traditional bank.

Are online lending platforms safe?

Yes. Borrowing money online is a secure option if you choose a reputable online lending service. You may feel at ease using any of the reputable loan sites we've mentioned below.

