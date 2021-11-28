Bath & Body Works Cyber Monday sale includes 40% off the entire store

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you missed out on Bath & Body Works’ $5.95 candle sale or the retailer’s buy three, get three free Thanksgiving Week sale, you’re in luck: The Bath & Body Works Cyber Monday sale is the best one yet!

On Nov. 29 only, you’ll find 40% off everything, both in-store and online. The only exclusions are gift cards and clearance, but other than that, the entire store is on sale.

If you’ll be fully partaking in Cyber Monday and shopping from home, you will also get free shipping on orders of $50 or more with the code GIVELOVE.

Bath & Body Works has thousands of products from lotions and soaps to candles and accessories, so it’s impossible to list everything you can buy during the sale. The store’s Christmas and winter collection is already out and there are some new products as well, so you may want to make sure you grab those in-store or put some in your online shopping cart.

Take a look at some of the newest scents:

Cotton Candy Champagne

You’ll find the new Cotton Candy Champagne scent in a candle, body cream, scrub, fragrance mist and more. The fragrance has notes of bubbly rosé, strawberry and sugar.



Salted Butterscotch & Vanilla

Also new this year, Salted Butterscotch & Vanilla has notes of bourbon, caramel brulée, vanilla and buttery maple. You’ll find the scent only in a single-wick candle.

Christmas Cookies

An online exclusive scent, Christmas Cookies is available in a body creme and fragrance mist because who doesn’t want to smell like cookies for the holidays? The scent features a blend of cookie dough, almond biscotti and caramel woods.

Cookies With Santa

Nothing beats the smell of cookies for the holidays, especially when you’re enjoying them with Santa Claus. The Cookies With Santa scent has notes of fresh cinnamon, brown sugar and a drop of vanilla.

Fresh Balsam

A classic Christmas scent, you can’t go wrong with Fresh Balsam. Like wandering through a Christmas tree farm, the scent is a mix of woodland balsam, eucalyptus, fir branches and cedarwood.

What will you be buying for 40% off during Bath & Body Works’ Cyber Monday sale?

