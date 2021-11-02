Bath & Body Works’ Christmas Collection Is Here And It’s Full Of Brand-New Scents

If you like to get your holiday shopping — and decorating — done early, you can start checking names off your list now (including yourself!) because Christmas has officially arrived at Bath & Body Works!

The Bath & Body Works Christmas and winter collection this year includes more than 200 products in classic and new scents like fan-favorites Winter Candy Apple and Vanilla Bean Noel and new scents like Classic Flannel.

The holiday line is online and in stores now, so you can shop at home in your PJs or head to your local Bath & Body Works anytime during the holiday season. Purchase three-wick candles, lotions, hand sanitizers, Wallflowers fragrances and more, all in your new favorite holiday aroma. Take a look at just some of the scents you’ll find.

Spiced Cranberry Toffee

A brand-new scent this year, Spiced Cranberry Toffee sounds perfect for fall and winter, with notes of rich toffee and fresh cranberries, all swirled with caramel.

Sugared Snickerdoodle

With warm spices, creamy vanilla and sugared musk, the Sugared Snickerdoodle candle ($25.50) has a beautiful label featuring a Christmas tree and the word “Joy.”

Christmas Cookies

An online exclusive scent, you’ll find Christmas Cookies in a body creme ($15.50) and a fragrance mist ($15.50) because who doesn’t want to smell like cookies?! The scent features a blend of creamy cookie dough, almond biscotti and caramel woods.

Cookies with Santa

Nothing beats the smell of cookies for the holidays, except maybe when you’re enjoying them with Santa! The new Cookies with Santa scent features notes of fresh cinnamon, brown sugar and a drop of vanilla.

Bright Christmas Morning

Brand new this season, Bright Christmas Morning is perfect for those that love winter smells, but aren’t into balsam and the traditional Christmas scents. The candle has notes of ripe red berries, blood orange and crisp apple.

Frosted Coconut Snowball

An online exclusive, Frosted Coconut Snowball has scents of toasted coconut, vanilla musk and whipped cream. The candle label features a snowy scene with an adorable bunny in a holiday sweater.

Pure Wonder

You’ll find the new fragrance Pure Wonder in a candle, lotion ($17.50), body spray ($17.50), foaming hand soap ($7.50) and more. The scent includes fragrance notes of iced rosé, star jasmine and warm white amber, perfect for cozy winter nights and holiday parties. All Pure Wonder items are even contained in rose gold and white packaging that sparkles like snow!

Cotton Candy Champagne and Iced Raspberry Bellini

You’ll also find two brand-new scents perfect for New Year’s Eve: Cotton Candy Champagne and Iced Raspberry Bellini. While Cotton Candy Champagne has scents of bubbly rosé, sweet strawberry and pink sugar, Iced Raspberry Bellini includes notes of chilled Prosecco, sparkling raspberry and a citrus twist.

Winter Peach Marshmallow

Perfect for when winter turns to spring, Winter Peach Marshmallow is a new scent with a smooth, sweet blend of velvet peach, vanilla meringue and creamy jasmine.

You’ll also find a variety of new candle holders and Wallflower plugs like this adorable Water Globe Snowman pedestal ($59.95) or this Santa In Fireplace nightlight ($18.50).

What are your favorite holiday scents?

