AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot Raises Concerns

U.S. health officials say the company may have offered "outdated" information about the efficacy.
Posted at 5:51 AM, Mar 23, 2021
Federal health officials say AstraZeneca may have offered "outdated information" about its coronavirus vaccine. 

In a statement Tuesday morning, the Data and Safety Monitoring Board said it was concerned the drug maker provided an "incomplete view" of efficacy data from a U.S. clinical trial. 

On Monday, AstraZeneca reported its vaccine was 79% effective at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19. 

The shot has been widely used outside the U.S., and the company plans to seek FDA approval in the coming weeks.

