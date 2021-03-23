AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot Raises Concerns

Federal health officials say AstraZeneca may have offered "outdated information" about its coronavirus vaccine.

In a statement Tuesday morning, the Data and Safety Monitoring Board said it was concerned the drug maker provided an "incomplete view" of efficacy data from a U.S. clinical trial.

On Monday, AstraZeneca reported its vaccine was 79% effective at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

The shot has been widely used outside the U.S., and the company plans to seek FDA approval in the coming weeks.

