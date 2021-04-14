Watch
Arrest Made In Kristin Smart Kidnapping Case

Paul Flores was arrested in connection to her disappearance.
Posted at 11:14 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 13:14:06-04

Nearly 25 years later an arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of a California college student.

Kristin Smart was last seen with Paul Flores leaving a party in May of 1996.

Officials have been suspicious of Flores since that night but haven't had enough evidence to charge him until now.

Investigators didn't provide details about that new evidence. 

Flores' father, Ruben Flores, was also arrested as an accessory to the crime.

Smart's body has not been recovered.

