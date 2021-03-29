Local Activist Works To Replace Minneapolis Police Department

Video of George Floyd's death fueled protests against racial injustice across the U.S. and the world.

One local activist calls it a global uprising. Antonio Williams finished serving a 14-year prison sentence about a month after Floyd's death.

And he got to work as soon as he got out, building community support for an initiative to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new department of public safety.

Williams said, "We're just one arm, one arm, you know, that is out here trying to create change and get away from a system that is clearly not working in our best interest."

