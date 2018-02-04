Finding unique, made-in-Colorado gifts for Valentine's Day

DENVER -- Unique gift ideas and flower arrangements. Those are two things that the Perfect Petal in Denver’s Highlands Square are known for. Denver7’s Theresa Marchetta visited the store with 5280 Home editor Hilary Oswald to get some ideas for Valentine’s Day, birthdays and other holidays.
Need some ideas for Valentine's Day? We suggest the following:
Unusual blooms and arrangement hand-picked and created by the Perfect Petal staff.
Succulents grown by a self-proclaimed “mad scientist” in Wheat Ridge who creates his own one-of-a-kind varieties for Perfect Petal.
The Canned Goods jewelry line created by a local artist out of aluminum cans.
High quality, lovely scents from Boulder-based Zents.
Scents created for men and women by the locally based Formulary 55.
Local made caramels and caramel sauce from Helliemae’s.
For more ideas, check out the latest issue of 5280 Home.