Investigative reporter Tony Kovaleski, whose work changed emergency procedures at Denver International Airport and uncovered failures in the Federal Air Marshal system, returned to Denver7 in November 2015.

Kovaleski returned to Colorado after about three years working in San Francisco, where he exposed significant security failures at critical electric substations in California. He also uncovered a major rodent infestation inside a California food distributor that forced a national food recall.

While working in Denver in 2009, Kovaleski's investigative documentary "33 Minutes to 34 Right" changed the way emergency ambulances respond to crisis situations at DIA including having a full-time ambulance stationed at the airport, something that had not existed since DIA opened. That documentary was honored with four national awards for journalism including the Sigma Delta Chi, Edward R. Murrow, National Headliner Award, and the duPont-Columbia Award -- the highest award in television journalism.

He was Colorado’s “Best Specialty Reporter” in 2004 and 2006 and “Reporter of the Year” for the Texas Associated Press in 1997.

In addition to Kovaleski's history of protecting Coloradans, he also uncovered groundbreaking national stories during his first stint in Denver. For example, when a man from Aurora, Colo. planned to bomb subway trains in New York City, Kovaleski followed the case from the very beginning and he broke significant new details almost daily.

In 2006, Kovaleski’s investigation into the Federal Air Marshal Service exposed a series of major nationwide system failures. An unprecedented 17 current and former Air Marshals in four states spoke to Kovaleski, exposing a series of critical public safety failures inside the Federal Air Marshal Service. These security breakdowns exposed a significant waste in federal tax dollars, placing the flying public in danger on a daily basis.

In addition to working on groundbreaking investigations, Kovaleski will also train investigative reporters and participate in national investigations for the entire network of 33 Scripps television stations.

If you have a story idea please send him an email at tony.kovaleski@kmgh.com or follow him on Twitter @TonyKovaleski.