Theresa Marchetta is an award winning News Anchor and Investigative Reporter, exposing fraud and business practices that put the health and welfare of Coloradans and their families at risk.

Theresa was born in Los Angeles and grew up in San Marcos, Calif., before attending the University of California, San Diego. She started her TV news career in Yuma, Ariz.

After one year in Arizona as a reporter, anchor and weather anchor, she went to work for the CBS affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin. After 10 months, Theresa left Packerland to work as an anchor and reporter for the ABC affiliate in Miami for six years, before coming to Denver as an anchor for the CBS affiliate.

Theresa proudly joined the Denver7 team in 2003.

Since moving to Denver, Theresa has been awarded the Emmy for Best News Anchor - twice - and also been named Best Anchor in Westword and 5280 Magazine. She has also received the Arizona Associated Press Award. Theresa was honored with the Kaiser Permanente "Thrive Award" by the Colorado Association of Black Journalists for health reporting. She received the Defender of the Patient Award from the Colorado Medical Society in September 2011.

Theresa has been recognized for her community involvement and volunteer work, including awards from the American Red Cross and the Donor Awareness Council. She also received a Primo Award, which honors the best in Colorado's Italian American Community.

The Girl Scouts of Colorado recognized Theresa as one of their Women of Distinction in 2010. She also volunteers as a Girl Scout leader for her daugthers' troops.

Theresa is a two-time thyroid cancer survivor and volunteers for various cancer causes. She is especially passionate about fundraising work for ovarian cancer awareness and Hospice of Metro Denver.

Theresa volunteers on the board of the Governor's Residence Preservation Fund. She has also served on the Stroke Advisory Board for the Colorado Neurological Institute and has been a member of the Mothers of Multiples Society.

Theresa is most proud of being a mother to her three amazing daughters.