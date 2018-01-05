Contact Stacey via Email | Twitter | Facebook

Stacey Donaldson is a certified meteorologist with Seals of Approval from the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association. In her career, she has covered tornadoes, snowstorms, heat waves, blizzards, floods, hurricanes and wildfires.

Stacey has also been a national on-air meteorologist for WeatherNation TV.

Stacey has worked in many major markets including Denver-but has been in the Mile High City the longest.

Before working in Denver, Stacey served as a meteorologist in Washington, DC at WTTG-TV and also covered hurricanes and tropical storms as the morning and noon meteorologist at WESH-TV in Orlando, Florida.

Stacey has chosen to stay in Colorado and make it her home (of course because forecasting Colorado weather is the best) since all of her family is here -and she absolutely loves everything about Colorado indoors and out. "I feel like Colorado is imprinted in my DNA~my family homesteaded here 5 generations ago and they've been living here ever since!"

When she isn't busy forecasting the weather, Stacey enjoys doing yoga and being outside and hiking with her yellow lab Izzie.