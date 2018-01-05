Contact Shannon via Twitter | Facebook | Email

Shannon Ogden co-anchors weeknight newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 p.m., as well as The Now at 4 p.m.

Shannon joined Denver7 in 2016 and was named Best News Anchor by the Colorado Broadcasters Association in his first year.

His 20-plus years in television news has taken him to newsrooms in Arkansas, Missouri, Salt Lake City, Boston and Jacksonville, Florida. Shannon has covered some of the most significant stories of a generation including 9/11, the Catholic Church crisis and the Rhode Island nightclub fire and anchored from such historic events as NASA’s final shuttle launch and Democratic and Republican National Conventions.

On nights off, Shannon regularly performs as a singer-songwriter.

Shannon is married with two daughters.