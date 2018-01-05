Contact Sally via Twitter | Facebook | Email

Sally Mamdooh grew up in the Middle East. A native Egyptian who never stayed in one country for more than five years since she was 6, she moved to the United States when she was 16, where she attended the University of Sam Houston State. While there she double-majored in Criminal Justice and Political Science (Eat ’em up Kats!).

Sally was also an active member in the campus’s news station, KHSU-TV, and also in the campus’ radio station KHSU 90.5-FM "THE KAT." She also enjoyed writing for the campus paper, The Houstonian.

Sally later interned at KTRK-TV in Houston. There, she was an intern under the local ABC-affiliate's undercover unit. She also had the opportunity to shadow other reporters, who covered a wide range of stories from police corruption and serial killers to hometown festivals.

Sally then joined KAVU-TV in Victoria, Texas, in December 2008. There, she was the weekend anchor and weeknight reporter for four years.

Sally, who loves cheese, was excited to trade in her cowboy boots for some snow boots, after living in the Lone Star State most of her life. She began working at WMTV in Madison, WI, in March of 2012.

During her time at the capitol, she reported on the presidential race and was among the reporters who brought viewers the Sikh temple shooting as it was developing. That year, the coverage won the station an award of excellence from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, who granted the coverage "Best evening newscast" in a medium market television station. The same coverage also won an Edward Murrow award.

After a year in the Packers state and Badgers land (as she calls it), Sally decided to trade in her snow boots for some sandals and rain boots. She joined the 24-hour cable news station Bay News 9 in Tampa, Florida, for two years and during that time covered a wide range of stories.

But it was the picturesque landscape and stunning mountain views that lured Sally to Denver. She is glad to call this beautiful growing city home and can’t wait to see what it has to offer. Wisconsin was a bit cold but she hears Denver has mild winters and she is thrilled about that.

During her free time, you’ll probably find Sally painting, dancing, running 5Ks (and maybe a 10K), dining out, shooting at the range and playing soccer.

If you have a story, she’s all ears!

