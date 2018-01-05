Contact Ryan via Twitter | Facebook | Email

I joined Denver7 as an investigative reporter in July 2016.

Before that, I spent three years at KOB-TV in Albuquerque -- covering the entire of state of New Mexico. I exposed numerous ethical problems in state and local government. Among them, I completed an exhaustive analysis of campaign finance records and found enormous discrepancies in political contributions reported by lobbyists and elected leaders. My work led the New Mexico Legislature to unanimously enact reforms that will streamline the state’s campaign reporting system and make it easier for New Mexicans to understand, with more clarity, who’s bankrolling political campaigns.

The New Mexico Broadcasters Association was kind enough to name me the state’s Reporter of the Year in 2016.

Before I moved to New Mexico, I worked as an investigative reporter at KETV in Omaha for roughly five years. I also worked at KCCI in Des Moines, Iowa and KOMU in Columbia, Mo.

In Missouri, I was the recipient of a regional Edward R. Murrow award alongside a colleague. We produced an investigative series that exposed how severe weather can greatly compromise the structural integrity of aircraft hangars at the nation’s air force bases.

I grew up in Chagrin Falls, Ohio – a small suburb of Cleveland. I graduated the School of Journalism at the University of Missouri.

I moved to Denver because I’ve grown to love mountains and the Southwest. There’s a darn good chance you’ll find me hiking. I also like to visit communities across Colorado and New Mexico as much as I can.

I genuinely have a passion for investigating problems. I stand up for the little guy – the everyday person who gets railroaded. I also work to expose public corruption and the misuse of taxpayer dollars.

If you have a story me, or an anonymous tip about someone doing something they should not, message me directly. I NEVER reveal my sources to anyone. I promise you that.