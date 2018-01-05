Contact Nicole via Email | Twitter | Facebook

Nicole Brady reports for Denver7 on weekday mornings and anchors the 11am newscast.

She joined the team in February, 2016. This marked Nicole’s return to her home state of Colorado, and she couldn’t be happier!

Prior to Denver7, Nicole spent 11 years at KOB in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She worked as the main evening anchor for 6 years, as well as a morning anchor and reporter. Before that, she worked at KRCR in Redding, California. Nicole graduated from CU Boulder in 2002.

She’s the oldest of 7 children and almost all of them live in the Denver area. She and her husband moved with their two small children about 10 minutes from her parents’ house so they could take advantage of free babysitting. When she’s not on TV or cleaning up after the kids, Nicole enjoys running, hiking, and talking about TV shows with her siblings.

Nicole is looking forward to hearing and telling your stories. She looks forward to hearing from you through email, Facebook and Twitter.