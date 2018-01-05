Mitch Jelniker

Contact Mitch via Twitter | Facebook | Email

Mitch has been honored with 11 Emmy awards during his more than 30-years as a broadcast journalist.

He has been recognized by his peers for his outstanding anchoring, live reporting, breaking news reporting and his work on the long running 7Everyday Hero series of reports.

Mitch went to Niwot High School and is a 1982 graduate of Colorado State University.

He started at Denver7 as a weekend news anchor in July 1995.

Mitch spent 13-years as an anchor/reporter in Oklahoma City.

As main anchor there at the time of the federal building bombing in 1995, Mitch has a unique perspective on the tragedy. Mitch broke the story on the bombing trials moving to Denver. He is also one of a handful of journalists nationwide who covered this story continuously from the day of the explosion. Mitch was awarded two Regional Emmy awards for his coverage of the story.

Mitch also writes and produces the weekly 7Everyday Hero stories that highlight outstanding volunteers. The program was started in January 1999 and has featured a new hero story every week since then. Mitch has been awarded two Regional Emmy awards and a Colorado Broadcasting award for his work on this program.

Mitch has covered many high profile stories as the Aurora theater shooting, the Columbine tragedy, the San Francisco earthquake of 1989, the Los Angeles riots, the Clarence Thomas hearings and Hurricane Andrew in Florida and Louisiana.

Mitch often finds himself in unusual places while covering stories, for instance:

in the cockpit of a C5-A Transport plane

onboard the Goodyear and Budweiser blimps

strapped to a 1,500-foot TV tower

on the Berlin Wall

in the eye of a hurricane

in a burning house

in a nuclear submarine

on a real cattle drive

on the top of Denver's D&F Clock Tower

inside the air ducts of the Eisenhower Tunnel

inside a Federal Reserve bank vault

Mitch's hobbies include cycling, skiing and camping. He is married and the father of two children.

EXPERIENCE:

1995 KMGH

Denver

Anchor/Reporter

1982 KWTV

Oklahoma City

Anchor/Reporter

EDUCATION:

Colorado State University

Fort Collins, Colo.

B. A. Speech & Theatre Arts w/ an emphasis in Journalism

"I have the best job in town ... I'm paid to learn."

Click to email Mitch <mailto:mitch@thedenverchannel.com>.

More Information: