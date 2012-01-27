Contact Mike via Email | Twitter | Facebook

Mike Nelson has been forecasting weather in Colorado for 25 years. Mike joined Denver7 in June 2004 as Chief Meteorologist. Prior to his position at KMGH-TV, Nelson served as the Chief Meteorologist for KUSA-TV from 1991 to 2004.

Mike received his degree in Meteorology from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. As of 2016, he has been a television weather forecaster for 40 years!

In 1976, he began work at Weather Central, a Madison based private weather consulting firm specializing in forecasts for ski areas, agri-business, power utilities, the Wisconsin TV Network and over 40 other radio and TV stations nationwide.

Nelson was appointed executive vice president of Weather Central in 1979 and supervised a staff of 14 meteorologists. Mike helped to provide forecasts crucial to the construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline.

While in Madison, Nelson partnered with fellow meteorologist, Terry Kelly, in devising one of the first computer weather graphics systems for television. From 1979 through 1984, Nelson installed TV weather computers at over 50 TV stations across the nation. He brought the first weather computer to Colorado in 1982 and trained legendary Denver weatherman Stormy Rottman on that system.

In 1985, Mike and his family moved to St. Louis, Missouri where he served as Chief Meteorologist at KMOV-TV until 1991. While in St. Louis, Mike was a member of the American Meteorological Society's Board of Broadcast Meteorology, approving candidates to receive the AMS Seal of Approval for Television Weathercasting.

Mike has won 18 Emmy awards for Outstanding Weather Anchor. In 2001, he was recognized by the Colorado Broadcasters Association as their "Citizen of the Year" for his volunteer work in Colorado schools.

Mike enjoys sharing his knowledge of the weather with young and old, visiting over 50 schools, clubs, and service organizations each year. His Tornado Dance is a much anticipated event! In his career, Mike has spoken to nearly 750,000 school children.

Mike has also written two local best sellers, "The Colorado Weather Book" and "The Colorado Weather Almanac." Both books are available from Amazon.com.

Mike and his wife Cindy have three grown children; Christiana, Anders and Becca and two grandsons; Liam and Owen. They also have three very spoiled little pugs - Tinq, Torq and Tilly!