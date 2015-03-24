Contact Marc via Twitter | Facebook | Email

Marc Stewart's reporting experiences have taken him across the country and around the world. Marc joined Denver7 in December 2009 after reporting and anchoring at WSMV-TV Nashville, Tennessee.

Since arriving at KMGH-TV, Stewart has reported extensively from the Aurora movie theater shooting, the Four Mile Canyon fire, the Black Forest fire and the epic floods in 2013. He also conducted one-on-one interviews with President Obama and Governor Romney during the 2012 election.

In addition he reported across from across the country as the Presidential campaign inched closer to Colorado. He's also provided critical coverage during the deadly listeria outbreak and the legalization of recreational marijuana. Stewart's reporting also includes Emmy nominated reports on the use of drones in the United States and the creation of an outdoor forensic anthropology lab in Mesa County, modeled after Tennessee's well known "Body Farm."

Marc is one of a few American journalists who reported from North Korea. In 2008, Marc filed stories from both North and South Korea while on a foreign reporting fellowship in Asia, sponsored by the East West Center. As part of a select group of American journalists, he provided exclusive reports on-air and online focusing on the political, economic and social issues facing the region.

Marc's assignments have also included travel to Ajijic, Mexico to cover a murder case involving a high profile family from Nashville. He's also covered the on-going issues along the United States/Mexico border. Marc has also covered military training and wartime readiness at Ft. Irwin in the Mojave Desert. Other assignments include covering the presidential debates in 2008 and the UAW auto negotiations in Detroit.

In June 2001, he spent two weeks traveling throughout Germany and Belgium on a fellowship from the Radio/TV News Directors Foundation.

Marc is a graduate of Michigan State University's James Madison College where he majored in International Relations. He also spent time at the University of Brussels, Belgium and at NATO as a student.

An avid runner and swimmer, Stewart is a three time finisher of the Ironman 70.3. He's also completed open water swims including Alcatraz, Boston Harbor, Brooklyn to Manhattan and Fort Collin's Horsetooth Reservoir. He also has completed a long list of half-marathons and one full marathon.