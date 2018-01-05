Contact Liz via Twitter | Facebook | Email

Liz Gelardi is a journalist with a passion for storytelling. She joined Denver7 in November 2015.

Prior to coming to Colorado, Liz worked as a reporter at WXIN in Indianapolis; WNEM in Saginaw, Michigan; WLNS in Lansing, Michigan; and KOMU in Columbia, Missouri.

Liz is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. She has a degree in Journalism and a minor in Political Science. During college she also spent time as an intern at WDIV in Detroit and WJRT in Flint, Michigan.

In her spare time she enjoys exercising, baking, and catching up with family and friends.

She grew up near Detroit, Michigan. Needless to say, she is a big Detroit Sports fan. (yes, even the Lions) She also likes to watch a good hockey game.

If you have a story idea please send her an email at liz.gelardi@kmgh.com or follow her on Twitter @LizGelardi.