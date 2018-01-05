Contact Lisa via Twitter | Facebook | Email

Lisa Hidalgo is a Colorado native and absolutely loves her hometown. She graduated from Green Mountain High School and then the University of Colorado with a BS in Broadcast Journalism.

Lisa's career has taken her all over Colorado. She started at KREX in Grand Junction and then worked at KRDO in Colorado Springs. She then took a 2-year hiatus from the state to work in Las Vegas at KVBC.

Lisa has a sweet husband, two sweet little girls and two sometimes-sweet chihuahuas. She loves reading, knitting and running. She lives in Denver, so you may see her running the streets. She's finished two marathons and is currently training for the Denver marathon in October.

Do you like reading? Check out the Denver7 Book Club. We pick a new book every month and a few local bookstores are even offering a discount on the pick of month. Denver7 Book Club is on Facebook or you can friend Lisa for more details!

E-mail Lisa at Lisa@TheDenverChannel.com.