Contact Lionel via Twitter | Facebook | Email

Emmy-winning Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu has been at Denver7 since 2001.

He was born in Baltimore, Maryland but grew up in New Orleans, where he attended Loyola University. He was named "Best TV Sportscaster" in 2014 by Westword Magazine. He won Emmy Awards in 2011 and 2014 for "Best Sports Anchor." He also won an Emmy for his adventure show "Lionel's World" in 2006. Lionel also won "Best Sportscast" from the Colorado Broadcaster's Association in 2011 and 2012.

Lionel's first job was sports anchor/reporter at KLFY-TV in 1985 in Lafayette, Louisiana covering the Ragin Cajuns of USL. He moved to WVUE-TV in New Orleans in 1987 as sports anchor/reporter. There, he hosted the "Jim Mora Show" with the Saints head coach from 1989-1993. He won "Best Host" and "Best Sportscaster" awards in 1995 from the New Orleans Press Club.

Lionel left New Orleans for L.A. in 1997. He worked as an anchor for Fox Sports Network. He anchored the hour-long national highlight show "Fox Sports News Prime Time" which turned into "The National Sports Report." He also hosted "Baseball Today" on Fox, and from 1998-2000 hosted "The English Premier League Soccer Show" on Fox Sports Net and Fox Sports World. The show was seen in the U.S., Europe, and Central and South America. The show was so popular that there were six different soccer teams across the U.S. that named themselves after "Bienvenu." Bienvenu United, FC Bienvenu, etc!

At Fox, Lionel covered the 1997 Super Bowl and the 1997 MLB All-Star game. He also covered the 2000 "Subway Series" between the Yankees and Mets. He was also guest host of "This Week in Sports" on DirectTV in June of 2000. Also was guest host on Fox Sports Radio in L.A. In 2001 he hosted the Fox Sports Regional Sports Reports for Los Angeles and the Rocky Mountain region.

Lionel came to Denver7 in 2001. He hosted "Monday Night Live" with Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey. Lionel also hosted "The John Fox Show" and "Mile High Living" in 2012 and 2013.

The best moments for Lionel so far was covering "Rocktober" and the Rockies run to the World Series in 2007. And the Broncos' signing of Peyton Manning in 2012 and the Broncos run to the Super Bowl in 2013-2014.

He's married to the former Heidi Reese, a native of New Orleans and former LSU Cheerleader. Lionel and Heidi live in Highlands Ranch and have twin sons, Bryce and Quinn.

Lionel's hobbies include coaching his kids in sports, snow skiing, running, biking, and golf.

E-mail Lionel at Lionel@TheDenverChannel.com.