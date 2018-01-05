Contact Katie via Email | Twitter | Facebook

Katie LaSalle joined the Denver7 team in March, 2016. She’s a First Alert Weather forecaster, anchor and reporter who is thrilled to be back in Colorado. Katie graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder before beginning her career in Oregon.

Katie grew up living in 7 states, in England and Canada with her family. She spent much of her life competitively figure skating before setting her sights on journalism.

Plum TV in Aspen, Colorado was her first stop in broadcasting. After a winter season, Katie headed to Coos Bay, Oregon, to work as a multimedia journalist for KCBY-TV before moving to KVAL News in Eugene. There, she forecasted the varying Pacific Northwest weather, covered stories ranging from politics to housing issues to community events, and later became the evening news anchor.

Katie also created a series called ExplOregon, capturing some of the amazing aspects of the state. From skydiving, to backpacking, to horseback riding and skiing, Katie explored Oregon and is now looking forward to many new adventures in Colorado.

In her free time, you can find Katie hiking in the mountains, trying new restaurants and soaking in the beauty of each Colorado season.