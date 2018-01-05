Jayson Luber is Denver's traffic expert. Jayson joined Denver7 in May 2006 as morning traffic anchor and afternoon helicopter reporter/photographer. In 2009, several local TV stations agreed to share the news helicopter permanently grounding Jayson to the studio.

Jayson has been reporting about traffic conditions on radio and television in Denver since 1996. Prior to working at Denver7, Jayson was the helicopter news/traffic reporter for 850 KOA Radio. Jayson also helped launch AirWatch Traffic which provided traffic reports for multiple radio stations in Denver.

Jayson also serves part time as a forecaster with the Denver7 First Alert Weather team. He holds a certificate in weather forecasting from Penn State University.

Jayson is the recipient of numerous industry awards for reporting and producing. Most recently, Emmy winner for Best Morning Show. He's also been honored with personal Emmys for breaking news and live reporter.

Jayson is an active contributor to several charities throughout Denver, including Denver Dumb Friends League, Family Promise of Greater Denver, The Boys and Girls Club, Columbine Never Forgotten Fund and Colorado Christian Services.

Jayson is married and has two daughters, Jaylyn and Jolene. Jayson was raised in the suburbs outside of Detroit, Michigan. He finished high school in Atlanta, Georgia after his family was relocated. Jayson's many hobbies include traveling, playing golf and most importantly, spending time with his girls. He is an avid fan of the Georgia Southern Eagles (his alum) and the Denver Broncos.

Email Jayson at jayson.luber@kmgh.com or follow him on Facebook or on Twitter.