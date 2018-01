Contact Jason via Twitter | Facebook | Email

Jason joined the Denver7 team in August 2015, moving from the Scripps station in Buffalo, New York.

He spent five years working and reporting for WKBW-TV in his hometown of Buffalo, covering stories including record-breaking storms, Presidential visits, and breaking news stories.

A graduate of Syracuse University, Jason attended the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, and is a sports enthusiast outside of his day job.

He's thrilled to join the Denver7 news team, and experience the mountains and everything the Mile High City has to offer.