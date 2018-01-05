Contact Jaclyn via Twitter | Facebook | Email

Award-winning reporter Jaclyn Allen joined the Denver7 team in January 2007 and has since covered the events that have made Colorado history -- everything from floods and fires to the Democratic National Convention to marijuana legalization.

More than anything, though, Jaclyn loves telling stories that make people think, feel and act, frequently shooting and editing her own reports. Over the years, she has helped change laws, right wrongs, and inspire people to live their best lives.

In 2014, she was nominated for a Heartland Emmy in recognition of her spot news coverage during the 2013 Moore tornado, which devastated her hometown. Jaclyn has also been nominated for Feature and General News Reporting and won CABJ awards for Investigative Reporting and News Reporting.

Jaclyn grew up in rural Oklahoma with three younger sisters and plenty of space, so if you ask to hear her Okie accent, she’ll be happy to break it out, but the Colorado mountains have captured her heart. On the weekends, if she is not curled up with a book drinking good coffee, you will find her hiking, biking or skiing… or trying to fix something else that is broken at her house. She also has lots of nieces and nephews she adores in an unreasonable way.

When she’s not in Colorado, she is traveling the world, exploring remote areas and taking plenty of pictures to post on Facebook.

Before coming to Denver, Jaclyn reported at KJRH in Tulsa, Oklah. She started her career as a weekend anchor and reporter at KXII in Sherman, Texas. Working as a research assistant and associate producer at KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City while in college, Jaclyn graduated summa cum laude from the University of Oklahoma with degrees in journalism and music. She also studied abroad in France and speaks (pretty) fluent French.

She would love to hear from you!

Email Jaclyn at Jaclyn@TheDenverChannel.com.