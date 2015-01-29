Eric Lupher

Contact Eric via Email | Twitter | Facebook

Eric comes to us from Colorado Springs where he reported and anchored the morning news.

He joined the Denver7 team in May 2011. He reports three days a week and anchors the weekend morning newscasts.

Eric started his career in Reno, Nev. just as Campaign 2008 was in high gear. He gained plenty of political experience as candidates from both sides of the aisle targeted Reno during their run for a presidential nomination. During that time Eric interviewed Bill and Hillary Clinton, Mitt Romney and President Barack Obama before he was elected. After just five months with the CW station in Reno, Eric was promoted to primetime anchor.

After his quick stint in Reno, Eric was lucky enough to make it back to his home state of Colorado. He was hired at the CBS station in Colorado Springs in June 2008.

There he reported live and anchored on the Emmy-award winning morning newscast. Eric covered everything from the bizarre to the uplifting.

Colorado Springs is full of news, he said. He even took part in "Dancing With Colorado's Stars" where he took first place.

"Not only do I love to report the news, but I also enjoy getting out and doing things like 'Dancing With Colorado's Stars,'" Eric said. "It makes me feel like I'm a part of the community."

Eric said when he got the call from Denver7, his dreams had come true.

"My goal was to get back to Denver, where I was born. Now Im here reporting for yet another Emmy award-winning morning newscast. I'm thrilled," said Eric.

Eric said he wouldn't be here today if it weren't for his work as news director for a student produced newscast at Metropolitan State College of Denver. His news team took home an Emmy for best student produced newscast in 2007.

Eric would love to hear from you. If you have a story idea email him!