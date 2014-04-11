Contact Deb via Email | Twitter | Facebook

Deb Stanley is an Emmy-award winning producer who has been writing for Denver7 and the station's website since 1996.

Deb has produced newscasts, special projects and created new blogs. Her favorite projects are producing Mike Nelson's annual travel special, Mike Nelson’s Colorado and writing the Debbie’s Deals blog.

Deb has worked as a producer, director and writer in TV news in California, Texas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Arizona and Oklahoma City. She has covered tornadoes, floods and a hurricane along with base closings, the Oklahoma City bombing in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma City bombing trial in Denver, the tragedy at Columbine and the building of the Columbine memorial, the Summit of the Eight, Super Bowl wins and Stanley Cup wins.

Deb left Denver for a short time in 1999, but got back as fast as she could.

Deb isn't a Colorado native, but she loves living here. If you need a hike or a place to visit in Colorado for a day, a weekend or a week, she's the person to email. Deb didn't grow up hiking, but learned if you want to see something beautiful in Colorado's backcountry, you'll likely have to hike to get there. Deb has become such an avid hiker that she leads a hiking group 2-5 days a week all-year round.

If you have a deal or a great hike, e-mail her! And remember to check out her travel/hiking page and Debbie's Deals blog.

Awards:

Emmy, Daytime Newscast, 2006 and 2007

Emmy Nomination, Newscast, 2005 and 2008

Emmy, Live News, McVeigh Verdict, 1998

Emmy, Instructional/Informational Program, Prostate Cancer: Mike Landess Story, 2008

Emmy, Business/Consumer Special, "Mike Nelson's Colorado: After the Fire," 2013

Emmy Nomination for Mike Nelson's Colorado, 2006, 2007 and 2010

Emmy Nomination, Interactivity, "On The Record: Denver's Mayor Race," 2012