Deb Stanley

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 2:55PM MST expiring January 7 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 2:55PM MST expiring January 7 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Deb has worked as a producer, director and writer in TV news in California, Texas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Arizona and Oklahoma City. She has covered tornadoes, floods and a hurricane along with base closings, the Oklahoma City bombing in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma City bombing trial in Denver, the tragedy at Columbine and the building of the Columbine memorial, the Summit of the Eight, Super Bowl wins and Stanley Cup wins.
Deb left Denver for a short time in 1999, but got back as fast as she could.
Deb isn't a Colorado native, but she loves living here. If you need a hike or a place to visit in Colorado for a day, a weekend or a week, she's the person to email. Deb didn't grow up hiking, but learned if you want to see something beautiful in Colorado's backcountry, you'll likely have to hike to get there. Deb has become such an avid hiker that she leads a hiking group 2-5 days a week all-year round.