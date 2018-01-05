Blair Miller

Contact Blair via Email | Twitter

Blair R. Miller is an award-winning journalist who has been writing and producing digital journalism for Denver7 and the E.W. Scripps Company since August 2016. He writes primarily about government, police, courts and crime.

Before coming to Denver, Blair worked as a digital journalist at KOB in Albuquerque from August 2014-16.

There, he covered killer cops and cop-killers, the U.S. Department of Justice takeover of the Albuquerque Police Department in the wake of dozens of officer-involved shootings, emergency budget crises, secret federal surveillance programs and a scourge of poverty, the Gold King Mine spill, and homelessness and alcoholism in western New Mexico and the Navajo Nation, among many other things.

Before going to Albuquerque, Blair spent several years as a multimedia and digital journalist at KOMU, Columbia, Missouri’s NBC affiliate, where he covered the state Capitol and the secret-money campaign involving Sen. Roy Blunt and his votes in the development of the Affordable Care Act, among other topics.

Blair also worked at CBS News’ international bureau in London, KMOX News Radio out of St. Louis, KBIA-FM – the NPR affiliate of mid-Missouri, Fox Sports Southwest and Ford Motor Company.

During a multi-year hiatus from journalism, Blair played in a rock and roll band and toured the country while also engineering and producing several records and managing a bakery.

Blair graduated in 2009 from the University of Missouri School of Journalism with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism.

When not working, Blair can be found snowboarding or hiking in the Rockies, fly fishing, listening to music, traveling when he can afford it and sampling the never-ending amounts of quality craft beer across Colorado.

Follow the entire digital team's work on TheDenverChannel.com, on Facebook and on Twitter.