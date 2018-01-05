Contact Anne via Twitter | Facebook | Email

Anne Trujillo co-anchors Denver7 News at 5, 6 and 10pm and is co-host of Politics Unplugged a weekly talk show covering issues important to Colorado voters.

Anne began her career at Denver7 as a general assignment reporter where she worked her way up the ranks covering stories from the Columbine and Aurora theater shootings, to the Democratic National Convention in Denver, to the Broncos’ Super Bowl appearances in Miami, Florida and east Rutherford, New Jersey.

Anne is an Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist. Her reporting and anchoring skills have been recognized numerous times by the National Association of Television Arts and Sciences, the Colorado Broadcasters Association, The Associated Press and Women in Communications.