Anne Trujillo co-anchors Denver7 News at 5, 6 and 10pm and is co-host of Politics Unplugged a weekly talk show covering issues important to Colorado voters.
Anne began her career at Denver7 as a general assignment reporter where she worked her way up the ranks covering stories from the Columbine and Aurora theater shootings, to the Democratic National Convention in Denver, to the Broncos’ Super Bowl appearances in Miami, Florida and east Rutherford, New Jersey.
Anne is an Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist. Her reporting and anchoring skills have been recognized numerous times by the National Association of Television Arts and Sciences, the Colorado Broadcasters Association, The Associated Press and Women in Communications.
Throughout her career, Anne has been very active in the community, volunteering for boards and non-profit organizations and is frequently busy serving as emcee for events. Anne currently serves as Co-President of the Colorado Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
Anne is married, has two children, and still makes her home in Littleton, Colorado where she grew up, and is a graduate of the University of Colorado, Boulder.