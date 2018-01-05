Amanda del Castillo

Contact Amanda via Twitter | Facebook | Email

Before calling the Mile High City home, Amanda was the weekend anchor and weekday reporter in the Heart of Texas. She was honored with an award for her reporting at the NBC affiliate in Waco, Texas by the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Association.

She wore many hats while in Texas- anchoring, producing, reporting and one-man-banding.

During her eight-month stint in the Lone Star State, Amanda covered developments stemming from the West Fertilizer Plant explosion, Twin Peaks biker shootout, and contributed to her station’s live coverage on Baylor University’s alleged sexual assault cases.

Prior to that, Amanda anchored mornings and reported in the “Oil City." She got her first taste of the Rocky Mountain region then and knew she couldn’t stray too far. Amanda spent two and a half years at the NBC affiliate to the north of us in Casper, Wyoming.

She was born and raised in San Francisco and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast. She graduated from San Jose State University in the Silicon Valley in December 2012.



While attending SJSU, Amanda reported, anchored, and produced the university’s news broadcast, “Update News” on KICU-TV. She also interned at KTVU Channel 2 News in the San Francisco Bay Area.



In her free time, Amanda enjoys cooking, trying new foods, and exploring new places.

If you have any story ideas, or an out-of-this-world recipe, send it all Amanda’s way!