Alison Mastrangelo joined the Denver7 Sports team in March of 2017.

She was born in Philadelphia, and raised on the South Jersey coast, where she enjoyed all the water sports the ocean had to offer, including competitive surfing. She graduated from Rowan University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Health and Physical Education.

Alison started her career in Colorado Springs working for FOX21/KXRM as a general assignment reporter and within a few months was promoted to the Sports Director/ Anchor. While she was there she covered Super Bowl 50 and 51, and helped develop the sports department.

Alison is an Emmy Nominated Sports Anchor, and won a Colorado Broadcasters Association Award in 2016 for Best Sportscaster- Non Metro Market.

She is excited to continue to cover the Broncos and other sports teams in the Denver area.

She also looks forward to covering all the unique sports Coloradoans participate in.

Outside of sports you'll find Alison hiking with friends and with her dog Rocky, trying different fitness classes, running, and exploring all Colorado has to offer.

Feel free to send Alison sports story ideas, features, or any cool sports and fitness activities you think she should cover by emailing her here.

Follow her on Twitter here and on Facebook here.