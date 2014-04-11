Contact Alan via Email Contact Web Team via Twitter | Facebook

Alan Gathright is an award-winning journalist who loves breaking news stories for Denver7 and TheDenverChannel.com.

Alan came to 7NEWS in 2009 and helped TheDenverChannel.com earn the Best News Website in Colorado award from the Emergency Services Public Information Officers of Colorado. In 2010, the ESPIOC honored Alan as a Best Behind The Scenes News Professional finalist.

Skilled at mining public records, he has done in-depth reporting on criminal justice, homeland security, government, politics, health care, transportation and renewable energy.

Before coming to Denver7, Alan worked five years at the Rocky Mountain News. As a lead Internet news reporter, he helped the Rocky win honors as the Best News Website in Colorado, earning five first-place statewide journalism awards in 2008.

He also covered Colorado statewide politics, the Colorado General Assembly, the Denver Mayor's Office, City Council and Denver International Airport.

In 2007, the Colorado Society of Professional Journalists awarded Alan First Place for Investigative Reporting for a story about crumbling runways at Denver International Airport.

Before coming to Colorado in 2005, Alan worked for the San Francisco Chronicle and the San Jose Mercury News.

Alan was a member of the Mercury News team that won the 1990 Pulitzer Prize for detailed coverage of the Loma Prieta earthquake that devastated Northern California and its aftermath.

In 2002, Alan was among 12 journalists nationwide awarded a Council on Foreign Relations and New York Times Company Foundation Fellowship to participate in an intensive homeland security seminar with federal, state and local security experts.

As a homeland security reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle, Alan reported on weaknesses and challenges in the federal airport security screening system created after the September 2001 terrorist attacks. He also examined how well local government and transportation agencies were trained and prepared for major emergencies, ranging terrorism attacks to natural disasters.

Alan has a Masters in Journalism from the University of Missouri School of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts from St. Marys College of California.