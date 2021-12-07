KCDO FCC application

POST-FILING ANNOUNCEMENT FOR KZCO-LD

On November 30, 2021, Scripps Broadcasting Holdings LLC, licensee of Station KZCO-LD (RF Channel 30), Denver, Colorado, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit HERE.

POST-FILING ANNOUNCEMENT FOR KZFC-LD

On November 30, 2021, Scripps Broadcasting Holdings LLC, licensee of Station KZFC-LD (RF Channel 26), Windsor, Colorado, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit HERE.

