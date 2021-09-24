Urban Leadership Foundation celebrates 14 years championing equity, promoting leadership development of emerging Black and African American leaders

The Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado will host their Annual Leadership and Legacy Gala on Thursday, Sept. 30.

The organization is celebrating 14 years of championing equity, serving in the community's interest, and its primary work: promoting the leadership development of Colorado's emerging Black and African American leaders.

Denver7 is proud to support the Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado and this event, which will honor Candice Bailey, Charmaine Billingsley, Charles Gilford, III, Kim Grayson, Betty Hart, Tinelle Louis, Omar Montgomery and Dr. Terri Richardson..

The ULFC Leadership & Legacy Gala is being held in person at Reelworks Denver (1399 35th St., Denver, CO 80205). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ulfcolorado.org. Event organizers ask that attendees wear masks and arrive prepared to have their temperature checked upon arrival.

ULFC thrives through preparing leaders to excel to higher heights. They accomplish this by preparing leaders to contribute and diversify boards and commissions, and ensuring ULFC leaders are engaged politically and civically, while excelling professionally.

They celebrate by honoring leaders who have exemplified excellence in leadership, business, and service, while leaving a legacy for future leaders to follow.

Organizations and advocates for change are also celebrated for their commitment to service, equity and inclusion, and for making impactful contributions.

To learn more, visit www.olfcolorado.org.