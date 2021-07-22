Twice the family fun as Special Olympics Plane Pull expands to two locations

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – After having to downsize in 2020, the Special Olympics Colorado Plane Pull is expanding in 2021 -- adding a new location in Colorado Springs in addition to the one in Broomfield.

Denver7 is proud to once again sponsor and take part in the event, which raises thousands of dollars to support Special Olympics Colorado athletes every year.

This year is the second year the event is being held at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, teams of 15 will pull a 65,000 lb. Gulfstream-IV jet 15 feet across the tarmac while competing for the fastest time. Trophies and bragging rights will be awarded to the overall fastest team and fastest teams per competition category during the August 28 event.

A few weeks later, teams of ten will pull a historical 25,000 lb. PBY-Catalina plane 20 feet across the tarmac at the National Museum of World War II Aviation in Colorado Springs.

"The Plane Pull has become a really popular event for us and we love that we can expand out to the southeast region in Colorado Springs," Special Olympics Colorado President & CEO Megan Scremin said.

Both events are family friendly with games, food and vendors to be enjoyed along with the plane pulling fun.

You can sign up your team at either of the Plane Pull events on the Special Olympics Colorado web page. You can also donate on that page or through the Denver7 team page.