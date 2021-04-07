The National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect (EndCAN) holds annual No Dinner Dinner

The National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect (EndCAN) is hosting its second annual virtual No Dinner Dinner fundraising event taking place on Thursday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m.

EndCAN is based out of Denver, and raises awareness of the mental and physical health impacts of child abuse and neglect. The Foundation's mission is to end child abuse and neglect in the United States through funding research, prevention, education, and advocacy.

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of this year’s No Dinner Dinner, which celebrates each survivor, supporter and advocate who has used their voice to call for an end to child abuse and neglect. The evening will feature musical performances, authors and key figures in the movement to end child abuse and neglect.

During the event, EndCAN will be honoring three guests with awards:

· Dr. Nancy Gary will receive the Foundation's Richard D. Krugman Award for her generosity and support enabling EndCAN's founding;

· The American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children (APSAC) will receive the Foundation's National Partner Award for its commitment to collaboration within the field of child abuse and neglect; and

· LPGA golfer Madelene Sagstrom will receive EndCAN's Louder than Silence award for her courage in sharing her journey as a child abuse survivor in order to enable others to understand how to heal from their own traumatic childhood experiences.

“Prevention of physical abuse, sexual abuse and emotional abuse and neglect is not only good for children, but outstanding for all the adults who care about them,” says EndCAN co-founder and board chair, Dr. Richard D. Krugman. Lori Poland, EndCAN's executive director and co-founder, shares a similar perspective.

“The prevention of child abuse is just as possible as the early detection and prevention of cancer,” says Poland. “By integrating remarkable models into the way we care for and support children and families, we can save millions of families, billions of dollars and trillions of smiles.”

To learn more about EndCAN and the No Dinner Dinner, visit www.endcan.org.

