'The Kathie J Show' debuts as new talk show for Coloradans on KCDO Local3

You might recognize her voice from nearly 20 years on Denver radio, now Kathie J debuts a brand new talk show on KCDO Local3 airing weekdays at 9 a.m.

‘The Kathie J Show’ will be a welcoming space to share community stories and dig into important topics and issues Coloradans are facing each and every day.

“Female power, being a mom, back-to-school - Topics we can really delve into.” said Kathie J.

“So all of us can come out feeling better and helping ourselves so that we can help our community be better.”

You can follow Kathie J’s journey of being a morning radio host, wife and mother of two daughters on her YouTube channel.

Share stories and topics with Kathie J to cover on the show by joining the conversation on her Facebook page.

Kathie J debuts new talk show on KCDO Local3

‘The Kathie J Show’ airs weekdays at 9 a.m. on Denver7’s sister-station, KCDO Local3.

