The Denver Park Trust presents Parks, Rivers, Trails and Trees: A citywide stewardship day

On Saturday, May 21, 2022 the Denver Park Trust, in partnership with four of Denver’s environmental and conservation nonprofits: Civic Center Conservancy, Denver Mountain Parks Foundation, The Greenway Foundation, and The Park People, is hosting a citywide park cleanup and planting day from 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. followed by a community celebration at City Park Pavilion from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Denver7 is a proud partner of this event.

The cleanups and plantings will take place at five locations throughout Denver and will be hosted by one of the five participating nonprofits. Registration is required and can be done at denverparktrust.org/prtt

Denver Park Trust

Park Cleanup and Tree Planting

City Park

Saturday May 21, 2022 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Civic Center Conservancy

Park Cleanup

Civic Center Park

Saturday May 21, 2022 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Denver Mountain Parks

Park Cleanup

Red Rocks Park

Saturday May 21, 2022 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

The Greenway Foundation

River Cleanup

Fishback Park and Riverside Park

Saturday May 21, 2022 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

The Park People

Tree Planting

Paco Sanchez Park

Saturday May 21, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The free community celebration following the cleanups and planting will be held at City Park Pavilion and will feature music by the Denver Municipal Band and food from Lily’s Cocina and We Chef food trucks. All volunteers will receive a free meal ticket. In addition, the event will feature informational booths, games, drinks and prizes.

Denver Park Trust

“Along with our partner nonprofits we’re looking forward to the first annual Parks, Rivers, Trails and Trees event, with a vision of it growing every year,” said Frank Rowe, executive director of Denver Park Trust. “This is a great opportunity for Denver residents to spend some time outside enjoying and caring for their parks alongside friends and neighbors.”

The Denver Park Trust is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit partner of Denver Parks and Recreation with a simple mission: to partner with community members to enhance and expand Denver’s park space in historically underserved areas. For more information on this event please visit denverparktrust.org/prtt.

