The Denver Children’s Choir presents Harmony of Children on Local3 on Sunday, May 16.

The Denver Children’s Choir’s annual Harmony of Children concert, highlighting the Choir’s all-time favorite songs to celebrate their 25th Anniversary, will air on Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m. on Denver7’s sister station, Local3, which can be viewed using an antenna and on all major cable and satellite providers on channel 3.

For 25 years, the Denver Children’s Choir has created a community space for Denver’s youth to come together from diverse backgrounds and cultures to celebrate differences and sing together in harmony.

The DCC provides music education and choral literacy programming for children and youth ages 7–18, through 15 choir ensembles around Denver, with music instruction from basic through university level. With a dedication to accessible music education for underserved children, the Choir has never turned a child away due to musical training or inability to pay.

Following the concert’s airing on Local3, an extended version of Harmony for Children will be available on the Denver Children’s Choir’s YouTube Channel starting at 4:00 p.m. on May 16.

To learn more about the Denver Children’s Choir and the Harmony of Children concert, please visit www.DenverChildrensChoir.org.

