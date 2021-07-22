The country’s top cyclists to race through downtown Littleton at the Littleton Twilight Criterium

The Littleton Twilight Criterium by Audi Denver is back for 2021 and Denver7 is proud to sponsor this year’s event. On Saturday, July 31, the country’s top pro cyclists will race through downtown Littleton as they partake in the ninth race of the USACrits series.

According to Merriam-Webster, a criterium is “a bicycle race of a specified number of laps on a closed course over public roads closed to normal traffic.” Or as event organizers state, a crit is NASCAR on bikes.

The event includes seven races plus a Cruiser Ride for the family and a Strider Obstacle Course for future cyclists (toddlers on bikes/trikes). There’s also a beer garden and live music.

For more details, visit www.LittletonCrit.com.

