Watch
About Denver7Community

Actions

The country’s top cyclists to race through downtown Littleton at the Littleton Twilight Criterium

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
USACrits/Denver7
The Littleton Twilight Criterium by Audi Denver is back for 2021 and Denver7 is proud to sponsor this year’s event. On Saturday, July 31, the country’s top pro cyclists will race through downtown Littleton as they partake in the ninth race of the <a label="USACrits" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://usacrits.com/">USACrits</a> series.
littleton-crit.png
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 12:52:15-04

The Littleton Twilight Criterium by Audi Denver is back for 2021 and Denver7 is proud to sponsor this year’s event. On Saturday, July 31, the country’s top pro cyclists will race through downtown Littleton as they partake in the ninth race of the USACrits series.

According to Merriam-Webster, a criterium is “a bicycle race of a specified number of laps on a closed course over public roads closed to normal traffic.” Or as event organizers state, a crit is NASCAR on bikes.

The event includes seven races plus a Cruiser Ride for the family and a Strider Obstacle Course for future cyclists (toddlers on bikes/trikes). There’s also a beer garden and live music.

For more details, visit www.LittletonCrit.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school