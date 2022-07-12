Watch Now
The Center for African American Health offers a free health fair at City Park on Saturday, July 23

Center for African American Health
Courtesy Center for African American Health
This year marks a milestone 20th year that the Center for African American Health has provided free health services and resources to the African American community. As part of those milestone efforts, CAA Health is hosting a free health fair on Saturday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to noon at <a label="City Park Pavilion in Denver" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="">City Park Pavilion in Denver</a>.
Center for African American Health
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jul 12, 2022
As part of those milestone efforts, CAA Health is hosting a free health fair on Saturday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to noon at City Park Pavilion in Denver. This culturally reflective, family-friendly event offers free health screenings and COVID-19 vaccinations; health and fitness activities like Yoga, SocaFit, Barre3, and Salsa dancing; face painters; yard games; and giveaways.

Denver7 is a proud supporter of CAA Health and this health fair.

The Center for African American Health offers African American and Black Metro Denver communities culturally responsive resources that support them in overcoming the root causes of health problems so they can maximize their individual and family health.

