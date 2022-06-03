Taste of Fort Collins returns with live music, food, drink and family-friendly activities June 11-12

Townsquare Media is proud to announce the 26th annual Taste of Fort Collins will take place in-person in Old Town Fort Collins, Colo. at Washington Park on June 11-12. Denver7 is a proud partner of the event.

“Townsquare Media is thrilled to announce the return of Taste of Fort Collins, NoCo’s largest summer party, a celebration of music we all know and love with T.I. & Collective Soul, local food, artisans, and all things NoCo,” said Evan Harrison, market president at Townsquare Media. “With dozens of local restaurants and food trucks featured as well as our hometown breweries and a local distillery, we’ll have something for all of NoCo to enjoy.”

Taste of Fort Collins is a community celebration with family-friendly activities, perfect for the Northern Coloradans’ active lifestyle. The festival offers attendees incredible food from local and national restaurants, entertainment from local and national superstars, and an eclectic display of artisan work as well as the region’s most talented crafters.

Townsquare Media will offer local performers the opportunity to share the stage with T.I. & Collective Soul. “We’ll once again call on our community to vote for the Best of NoCo restaurants and local entertainers,” Harrison said. “Last year more than 100,000 people participated in the process of helping Townsquare choose local performers and their favorite restaurants, a true differentiator in making Taste a unique event with a strong local focus.”

This year’s event will again follow updated CDC and local safety protocols deemed appropriate at the time of the event. The event’s large outdoor footprint provides flexibility for those who wish to spread out as desired.

T.I. is an accomplished rapper, actor and producer from Atlanta who exploded onto the music scene in the 2000s. He’s a three-time Grammy Award winner with smash hits including “Whatever You Like” and “Live Your Life” (feat. Rihanna).

Collective Soul, also from Georgia, formed in the 90s and dropped their triple-platinum debut in ’95 featuring hits “December” and “The World I Know” both still played on the radio today.

To learn more about the event or purchase tickets, visit www.TasteOfFortCollins.com.